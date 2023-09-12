September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus vehicle registrations surge by 28.1 per cent

By Kyriacos Nicolaou05
Vehicle registrations in Cyprus experienced a significant spike of 28.1 per cent during the period of January to August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, according to a report by the state’s statistical service.

The total number of registered vehicles reached 29,673, up from 23,169 during the same period in 2022.

Passenger car registrations saw a notable increase of 28.9 per cent, totalling 23,777 compared to 18,445 in the corresponding period last year.

Among these, 9,964 or 41.9 per cent were brand new cars, while 13,813 or 58.1 per cent were used vehicles. Rental cars, in particular, recorded a 40.5 per cent increase, totalling 4,405.

Furthermore, bus registrations surged from 56 in the January-August 2022 period to 231 in the same period of 2023.

Registrations for freight transport vehicles also increased to 2,788 during the January-August 2023 period, compared to 2,497 in the same period of 2022, marking an 11.7 per cent rise.

Specifically, light trucks increased by 8.4 per cent to 2,171, heavy trucks by 32.7 per cent to 345, road tractors by 48.2 per cent to 83, and rental vehicles by 6.2 per cent to 189.

Registrations for motorcycles with an engine capacity of less than 50cc reached 206 during the January-August 2023 period, compared to 191 in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, registrations for motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 50cc increased by 33.2 per cent to 2,324 during the same period, compared to 1,745 in 2022.

In addition, in August 2023, total vehicle registrations reached 3,211, marking a 29.3 per cent increase compared to 2,484 in August 2022.

Finally, registrations of passenger cars saw an uptick of 28.8 per cent, reaching 2,599, up from 2,018 in August 2022.

