September 12, 2023

Police examining CCTV footage after Limassol bank shooting

By Tom Cleaver024
CCTV footage from the area surrounding the bank in Limassol where shots were fired on Monday is “under the microscope” of Limassol police.

Police say a saloon car which was dark in colour was recorded passing in front of the bank at around 3:30am on Monday but are yet to clarify how many people were in the car.

More than 30 bullets were shot at the bank with an automatic weapon, hitting the bank’s glass storefront, the building’s second storey, grazing interior walls, and causing other minor damage.

The motives of the perpetrators remain unknown, and police say their investigation is ongoing.

