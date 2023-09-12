September 12, 2023

Private security to guard Chlorakas St Nicolas complex

By Tom Cleaver05
saint nicholas complex in chlorakas
Saint Nicolas complex in Chlorakas

Five private security guards are set to be installed at the Ayios Nikolaos complex in Chlorakas, which was once home to hundreds of migrants.

According to the Paphos police, there will now be a 24-hour private security operation at the complex, while the local area will be covered by police patrols.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said the guards had been installed by the Chlorakas community council and a private loan management company.

The move follows on from a decision to seal the entrances of the apartment buildings, while Nikolaou said local police are working “extensively” to ensure no new people are moving into the complex.

