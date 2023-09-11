September 11, 2023

Entrances to St. Nicholas apartment complex to be sealed

By Nikolaos Prakas0192
The entrances to the controversial St. Nicholas apartment complex, where migrants were squatting in Chlorakas, Paphos, will be sealed off within the next two days, Paphos police said on Monday.

The area had been the site of racist violence over the past few weeks, with many blaming the existence of problems in the area on squatting migrants, of which the majority were legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus’ territory.

In statements on Monday, Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said that officers are conducting daily inspections on the Saint Nicholas premises, despite having removed all the people living there.

Nikolaou said that the operations are meant to keep any new arrivals from entering the complex.

Meanwhile, he added that the public works department last Friday began sealing the entrances of the apartment complex buildings.

The sealing of the entrances is expected to be completed in two days.

Following incidents in Chlorakas during the anti-migrant demo, Limassol’s anti-migrant rally also turned violent and led to targeted attacks on migrants and their businesses.

The violent rally, which also saw foreign tourists attacked in Limassol, caused fear among many foreigners living in the city, with may reporting that they are even afraid to do their jobs or go to work like they had in the past.

