September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two Paphos men arrested for stealing copper pipes, third man on the run

By Tom Cleaver02
Two men from Paphos were arrested on Monday for stealing copper pipes and other items worth a total of €9,100, while police are looking for a third culprit.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the owner of apartments in Geroskipou had made two separate reports to the police in June and September that a total of nine boilers, 14 paving slabs, and a number of copper pipes had been stolen.

Police arrested two men, aged 24 and 33, while the third suspect, aged 45, is still on the run.

Nikolaou said that the 45-year-old suspect called the wife of the complainant and threatened that he would “cause them a problem” if they called the police.

The three face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft, and malicious damage, while the 45-year-old will also be charged with witness intimidation when he is caught.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.

