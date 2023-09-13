September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
HealthMiddle EastWorld

Israel recommends some wear masks indoors amid rise in COVID cases

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: medical staff work at the coronavirus disease (covid 19) ward at hadassah ein kerem hospital, in jerusalem
A nurse pushes a bed at the COVID-19 ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, in Jerusalem

Israel’s health ministry has advised people with compromised immune systems to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces as it marks an increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations ahead of the Jewish holidays.

In a statement, the ministry said there was a “moderate rise” in hospitalisations due to a number of COVID variants found both in Israel and around the world.

“Ahead of the holidays and as a result of increased morbidity, the health ministry recommends people in at-risk groups or those who want to limit the risk of infection wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.”

Large family gatherings are common during the Jewish holiday season, which begins on Sept. 15 and extends over about a month.

The ministry said it was soon preparing to issue vaccines that target new subvariants.

COVID infections and hospitalisations have been on the rise in the U.S., Europe and Asia but are well below previous peaks. Israel is among six countries where a highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has been detected, but which scientists have said is unlikely to lead to a devastating wave of severe disease and death.

Related Posts

US House’s McCarthy opens long-shot impeachment probe of Biden

Reuters News Service

Libya storm death toll expected to swell as sea washes bodies ashore

Reuters News Service

Spanish police arrest man for touching reporter’s bottom while live on air

Reuters News Service

Kim tells Putin: Russia will win against ‘evil’ in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

With next years elections in mind, Von der Leyen paints herself as EU business champion

Reuters News Service

Russia voices annoyance with both Armenia and Azerbaijan

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign