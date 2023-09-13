September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol man finds IED at entrance to his home

By Staff Reporter02
police crime scene 03
File photo

A 63-year-old man in Limassol found an improvised explosive device (IED) outside his home police reported on Wednesday.

According to police statement, the man who found the IED in his home in the village of Pyrgos, reported the matter to the police at 23.30pm on Tuesday, stating he found the the bomb outside the main entrance door.

Police cordoned off the scene while a pyrotechnician defused the bomb, which consisted of a highly explosive material.

The detonated device is being examined while Limassol CID continue investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with variable winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bounced checks in Cyprus reach alarming levels

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Citizens’ science against littering: the example of #Potavristou’

CM Guest Columnist

Key Disy meeting outlines path ahead, to remain in opposition

Staff Reporter

25 illegal buildings registered in Akamas

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign