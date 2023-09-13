September 13, 2023

Three injured, one seriously, after explosion at Larnaca recycling site

By Iole Damaskinos049
Three people were injured, one of them seriously, from an explosion that occurred on Wednesday morning in a recycling workshop in Larnaca.

According to the police, the explosion happened at around 7.30am at a metal recycling site located in the industrial area of ​​Aradippou.

According to daily Philenews an item delivered to the site for recycling in the morning exploded a short while later.

Those injured were taken to Larnaca general hospital where it was confirmed that a 68-year-old man was injured seriously, while the two other victims sustained slight injuries.

Members of the police as well as the department of labour inspection went to the scene and are conducting tests to determine the causes of the explosion.

