Cyprus Business Now

Cyprus is gearing up to host the prestigious EMC 2023 – Eastern Mediterranean Conference & Exhibition on Energy from November 28 to 30, 2023.

The event, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry of Cyprus and with the support of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC), promises to be a significant gathering for energy professionals and enthusiasts.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is actively participating in this event as an official partner.

In collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network, Keve will organise a hybrid Business Matchmaking Event as part of EMC 2023.

The primary objective of the business matchmaking event is to facilitate pre-scheduled bilateral meetings for participants, which include exhibitors, conference attendees, and visitors.

These meetings aim to foster new business connections, provide a platform to showcase innovative work, encourage discussions about potential business, technology, and research collaborations, and offer insights and guidance on emerging technologies and solutions.

EMC 2023 promises to bring together leading experts, businesses, and organizations in the energy sector, offering a valuable opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and potential collaborations.

As the energy landscape continues to evolve, events like EMC 2023 play a crucial role in advancing the industry’s growth and innovation.

The conference and exhibition are expected to attract a diverse audience of professionals, researchers, and industry leaders interested in the latest developments and trends in energy-related fields.

With the support of key stakeholders like the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry of Cyprus and the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, EMC 2023 is set to be a milestone event for the Eastern Mediterranean region’s energy sector.

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry announced this week an extension until September 20, 2023, for the submission period of applications under the Grant Programmes for private sector business participation in exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad, which took place or will take place between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Commerce specified that applications for participation should be submitted either personally, by registered mail, or through a private courier service until September 20, 2023. Any applications received after this date will be considered late and will not be taken into account.

The extension applies to the following three Grant Programmes:

De minimis Support Scheme for Cypriot Companies in the Manufacturing and/or Trading of Industrial Products for private sector participation in trade exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad.

De minimis Support Scheme for Cypriot Companies in the Processing and/or Trading of Agricultural Products for private sector participation in trade exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad.

De minimis Support Scheme for Cypriot Service Providers for private sector participation in trade exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, interested businesses can obtain the participation application, along with the relevant informative brochure, from the Trade Promotion Sector of the Trade Service of the Ministry of Commerce, as well as from the Ministry of Commerce’s website at https://www.trade.gov.cy/en.

Furthermore, for additional information, businesses can contact the following telephone numbers: 22867234, 22867192, 22867268, or email at [email protected].

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, September 13 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 131.33 points at 12:37 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.05 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 79.72 points, representing a drop of 0.05 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €100,334.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes fell by 0.12 per cent, 0.07 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (no change), Logicom (+2.11 per cent), Blue Island (+2.76 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-2.07 per cent) and Atlantic Insurance (+0.61 per cent).