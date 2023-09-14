Prosecution set to call 96 witnesses against ‘little hacker’ in murder case

The three defendants in the case of missing 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous appeared before Nicosia criminal court on Thursday where the prosecution said it aims to call on 96 witnesses.

The case began without the body of Perikleous having been found and without any updates from the police on the status of their investigation.

The main defendant – known in the media as “little hacker” – was stern faced and casually dressed, as the 25-year-old has adopted the same posture during the previous two court appearances. He faces the serious charges of premeditated murder, possession of a weapon (understood to be a pistol), and destroying evidence.

He was flanked by two heavily built officers, with more posted by the windows and throughout the court.

The next court appearance was set for December 11, when the trial is expected to delve into allegations which point to a grisly outcome after a spat between the main defendant and the 31-year-old Perikleous.

The judge expects the case to be a long and drawn-out process due to its complexity, compounded by the fact that the prosecution plans to call on 96 witnesses. The prosecution estimates that the process will take 25 court days, although the judge believes it will likely take longer.

That prompted the defence lawyer of the “little hacker’s” uncle – the 71-year-old charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and arson of a vehicle – to again call for his release on condition.

The uncle’s lawyer has previously called for him to be released on bail, citing his age and the length of time in custody which is likely to be drawn out.

But the judges unanimously agreed that the 71-year-old is to remain in custody, citing the complexity of the case and the number of witnesses likely to be involved.

The 71-year-old had previously told officers his nephew held him at gunpoint and was instructed to help hide Perikleous’ body.

The main suspect’s 59-year-old mother faces charges of aiding and abetting after a crime has been committed, as she allegedly provided a false alibi for her son but is free on strict bail terms. These were updated on Thursday so that she must now present herself to a police station three times a week.

The Cyprus Mail previously reported that police have secured a witness against the 25-year-old, telling someone he was planning to kill Perikleous as they had personal and financial differences.

The “little hacker” had previously alleged that Perikleous attacked him and robbed him of a €40,000 watch and €110,000.

Though the main defendant was initially arrested on attempted premeditated murder charges, the latest charges are for premeditated murder – revealing Perikleous is now considered dead.

The police issued a missing person plea for help on April 22.

A body has not yet been found despite extensive police efforts, which include vast searches across Zygi and Tochni – where Perikleous’ phone last emitted a phone signal – and later in Mari, Vasiliko and Governor’s Beach in Limassol.

Officers have obtained evidence such as half-charred clothes that Perikleous was wearing between April 20 and 21.

Gun casings and several tools including ropes, chains and batons – believed to be linked to the case – were also uncovered.