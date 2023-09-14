Restaurant review: Oasis Lounge Bar/Bistro, Peyia

By Sarah Coyne

Since the name Oasis is overused for restaurants in Cyprus, I guess that is why this new one has the addition of Lounge Bar added to the title to differentiate it. However, do not let the name put you off. The custom-built space offers an internal area and a large outside terrace. The exterior area is purposely positioned to make the most of the sea view, and on the hot day we visited, it benefited from a fabulous breeze. The décor in both areas is contemporary, with very comfy directors’ chairs. They have made the building into something special.

A big plus point for any visitor to Peyia at the moment is that Oasis is positioned well before any of the dreadful roadworks, which can quite literally lead you around the houses. As you take the road to the village, it is on the right-hand side with lots of easy parking.

Following recommendations from numerous friends, we decided to visit. The menu offers a vast selection of dishes for brunch, and I cannot think of another restaurant with quite so many options on the menu. On the official part of the menu, there were two full pages of brunch dishes, with the added bonus that they were all available until 5pm. All options, both healthy and sweet, are included. The main menu offers brunch, salads, lunch dishes, some with a Mexican slant, sandwiches and desserts. For the vegetarian, there are plenty of options.

In the end, despite the huge selection for brunch, we ordered one dish from the brunch menu and another from the lunch section to gain a better insight. When we ordered the Eggs Florentine, we were advised that fresh spinach was unavailable, so a rocket replacement would be used in the dish, which was fine by me. I thought this showed great attention to detail. It also showed that they use fresh seasonal varieties in their dishes, which seemed to be the ethos of the kitchen.

All the food is undoubtedly cooked to order as there was quite a wait for it to arrive at the table. I am not complaining here as we all want to see this when we go out for a meal. The Egg Florentine was beautifully presented on a flatbread together with the fresh rocket, melted cheese with red onions, garlic, two generous hunks of halloumi and a perfectly cooked fried egg on top. A great Cypriot version of this traditional dish, which was originally created for Catherine de Medici in Florence. On the side was an incredibly fresh salad with coleslaw and homemade crisps. The portion size was extremely generous and could be successfully shared between two people.

From the lunch menu, the Parmesan Chicken was another dish where they had done their take on an original from America. In contrast, the Oasis version was not smothered in calorific cheese and breadcrumbs. Again, it was a very generous portion with two large pieces of chicken breast topped with a piquant sauce served with huge chips and the fresh salad and coleslaw. The presentation was again superb.

Due to the size of the portions, we could not enjoy a dessert, which was a shame as the pancakes we observed being delivered to another table looked exceptional. It is the kind of place that covers all-day dining options with brunch, lunch, snacks, or a sweet treat until it changes to a dinner menu. They also have an extensive list of smoothies with delicious flavour combinations. There was also a reasonably priced cocktail menu from €6 – all sounded very tempting. We selected a glass of the house red, which was a small bottle of Kalamos. In contrast to some house wines, which can sometimes be only for the brave, this one was very good.

Oasis is the perfect casual rendezvous to meet friends, relax and enjoy excellent food. Those living in the vicinity have the added benefit that takeaway with delivery is now available.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY International

WHERE Michalaki Kyprianou 152, Peyia, Paphos

WHEN Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm

CONTACT 26 220926

HOW MUCH Brunch from €11, Salads from €10, Main lunches from €11, Pizzas from €13, Pasta from €12 and Sandwiches from €10