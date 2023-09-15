A minute with Sylvia Costanian Creative Artist

Where do you live?

I live in Wales surrounded by my drawings and paintings.

What did you have for breakfast?

Black coffee with eggs on toast with chickpeas, kidney beans and feta.

Describe your perfect day

I love exploring nature, going out on hikes with my friends and having deep conversations about life.

Best book ever read?

The God of Small Things. The best part for me is the writing style of the author as she uses various techniques to make the readers understand the world from a child’s perspective. This novel also challenges the readers about what love means.

Best childhood memory?

The summer holidays when I would spend time with my cousins at my grandparent’s house.

What is always in your fridge?

Feta, eggs, broccoli and chicken/salmon

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Reggaeton music, specifically Daddy Yankee

What’s your spirit animal?

Cheetahs – they are the fastest animals. Sometimes I would wear my spike shoes and go sprinting. I love running.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of everything that I have achieved so far.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Anna Karenina – the movie left a huge impression on me as to how the director created a stage that was set so theatrically. Also, the costumes and the vivid colours were stunning.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Definitely would be my grandmother who has passed away

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to 16th-century Italy and meet Michelangelo. I would have loved to observe Michalangelo’s work in progress of his paintings and sculpting and eventually working with him.

What is your greatest fear?

Getting ill

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Take it easy, things will work out.

Name the one thing that would stop you from dating someone

Lack of humour

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Lie on my sofa listening to my favourite music.