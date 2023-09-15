September 15, 2023

Humanitarian aid drive for flood victims in Greece

By Gina Agapiou
impact of storm daniel in central greece
Larissa, Greece September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Athienou municipality launched a humanitarian aid campaign to provide relief to those affected by the devastating floods that have struck central Greece, it announced on Friday.

The initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Aradippou municipality. The aid items are collected daily, excluding holidays, at the Athienou Municipal Hall from 7.30am to 2.30pm.

The Athienou Municipality is urging its residents to contribute whatever they can, bolstering the collective efforts to alleviate the suffering of thousands affected by the unprecedented disasters that have struck central Greece.

The requested items for donation include bottled water, juices, tents, bedding, blankets, dry food (biscuits, snacks, crackers), general-purpose cleaning products, personal hygiene items such as soap, shower gel, creams, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Additionally, baby formula, diapers, and new and clean clothing will also be collected.

All donated items will be sent to the flood victims through the Central Union of Greek Municipalities in collaboration between the Athienou Municipality and the Aradippou Municipality.

Fifteen people died and hundreds had to be rescued after rainstorm records resulted in floods that destroyed properties across central Greece this month. The floods left thousands without water or power supply for days.

