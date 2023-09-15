September 15, 2023

Joint aeronautical exercise successfully completed (video)

A joint aeronautical exercise between Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy has been successfully completed, it was announced on Friday.

The national guard said the exercise, held for the fourth consecutive year, confirms the declared intention, commitment and capacity of the four countries for cooperation, with the aim of maintaining regional stability and maritime security.

The trainees participated in various scenarios, including maritime interdiction operations, countering asymmetric threats, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine operations, as well as many other operational activities, as well as search and rescue (S&R).

Dubbed ‘Eunomia’, the exercise took place on the Chevalier Paul frigate of the French navy, under the coordination of the President of the Republic.

Source: Cyprus News Agency
