September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Military exercise with Italy, France, and Greece to focus on civilian evacuation

President Nikos Christodoulides visits the French Frigate “Chevalier Paul” in view of the Military Exercise EVNOMIA 4-2023.

The aeronautical exercise “Eunomia 4-2023”, underway in Cyprus from Monday and set to end on Friday with the participation of Cyprus, France, Greece and Italy, will focus on civilian evacuation operations on Thursday, according to a statement released by the defence ministry.

The exercise aims to strengthen security and stability in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and ensure free navigation.

“Naval forces from the four countries involved are bolstering their collective capabilities and reaffirm their commitment to the objectives of the Quadripartite Initiative,” the statement said.

The defence ministry added that this year’s exercise was planned with the idea to enhance cooperation and interoperability among the Armed Forces of the four member countries.

“The exercise significantly contributes to the readiness and preparedness of Quadripartite members to respond to serious incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The joint efforts of the Quadripartite, including the substantial commitment demonstrated by ‘Eunomia-4-2023, underscore its successful initiative, advancing peace, stability, and regional security in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region,” the statement concluded.

