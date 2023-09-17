September 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident, police seek information

By Gina Agapiou0329
Nicosia General Hospital

A 24-year-old cyclist is being hospitalised in serious condition after he was injured during a traffic accident, police said on Sunday.

Authorities are seeking information about the road collision that led to the injury of the young man.

They said the accident took place on Friday afternoon at the Korallion avenue in Paphos. An ambulance transferred the cyclist to the district’s general hospital at around 6pm.

According to the doctors on duty, the 24-year-old suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the head. He was transferred for further treatment at the neurosurgery department of the Nicosia general hospital.

Police called on anyone who might know something about the road accident to contact the Peyia police station on 26806351.

