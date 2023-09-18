PayPal introduces Web3 payment solutions: Bitcoin, Borroe.Finance, and Bitcoin cash surge

There is growing excitement around PayPal’s new payment platform designed to ease Bitcoin ($BTC) and other crypto transactions. Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) is also rallying due to excitement around its recent partnerships.

However, Borroe.Finance ($ROE) seems to be stealing the spotlight, especially after growing by 25%. Now, analysts are wondering which token will be the best investment. $ROE has strong price projections, but can it challenge $BTC and $BCH? Let’s see what the market thinks.

PayPal new payment solution set to boost Bitcoin ($BTC)

On September 11, PayPal launched on-and-off ramps for Web 3.0 payments. The new upgrade would allow users in the US to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies directly in Paypal wallets. Analysts have hailed the announcement as a sign of the rising adoption of Bitcoin.

The news excited Bitcoin’s ($BTC) community due to the expectation of a price increase. Yet, $BTC’s price is still reeling from the market effects of early September. $BTC was trading at $27,297 on August 30. $BTC fell by 5.4% to $25,800 on September 1 following the market-wide crash.

However, $BTC rose by 1.6% to $26,228 on September 13, two days after PayPal’s announcement.

Many analysts say Bitcoin’s ($BTC) network demand could grow as customers start using PayPal to settle crypto transactions. In such cases, rising demand could positively impact Bitcoin’s ($BTC) market performance. Analysts conclude that $BTC could rise to $28,500 due to rising demand for its services.

Borroe.Finance: Instant funding made easy and widely accessible

Borroe.Finance ($ROE) is an AI-powered blockchain invoice discounting marketplace. The platform was created to help businesses raise the funding they need to handle their short-term financial demands.

Borroe.Finance ($ROE) aims to change how Web 3.0 businesses access cash in a fast-changing business environment. It helps businesses sell off their future earnings to generate instant funding. Through Borroe.Finance’s collateralized NFTs, companies can auction off their subscriptions, royalties, and event management fees.

Borroe.Finance’s marketplace offers widespread access to many investors. This ensures that Web 3.0 businesses will likely find the funding they need. Borroe.Finance ($ROE) uses highly efficient and transparent smart contracts to ensure everyone gets equal access to fundraising opportunities.

Out of the multiple new ICOs launched daily, Borroe.Finance seems to hold the highest potential for stable long-term growth. The project is now in Stage 1 of its presale, costing $0.0125. It has already risen by 25% from its Beta Stage price of $0.0100. By Stage 2 of its presale, $ROE will reach $0.0150, growing by 50% from its starting price.

Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) pulls sharp recovery following August market crash

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) was one of the top altcoins that was seriously affected by the market-wide slump of August 17. Yet, Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) has pulled off an amazing recovery to boost its market performance. $BCH was trading at $207.95 on August 16.

It then crashed by 11.3% to $184.45 the next day, following the market-wide slump. $BCH then recovered steadily, rising by 13.6% to $209.70 by September 14.

Some analysts say $BCH’s rise is due to excitement around Bitcoin Cash’s listing on EDX markets in June. The listing likely increased demand for Bitcoin Cash’s services. Furthermore, PayPal recently partnered with Ledger to allow PayPal users to buy various cryptocurrencies via Ledger’s wallets.

One of the crypto projects listed in this partnership is Bitcoin Cash – a sign of its growing adoption. Analysts say $BCH could rise by 11.8% to $234.45 if demand for Bitcoin Cash’s services keeps increasing. Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) could be a good crypto buy now based on its recent performance.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more