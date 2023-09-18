September 18, 2023

Police rule out criminal action in death of UK patient at Paphos hospital (updated)

Criminal action has been ruled out in the case of a patient who was found dead in an internal garden of the Paphos General Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased, a 78-year-old UK national and permanent resident, is believed to have fallen from the third floor of the hospital under conditions being investigated.

He had been undergoing treatment at the Paphos hospital for a respiratory infection since September 13 in the pathology ward.

Head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency there is no suspicion of a criminal act.

The scene, he said, was visited by a medical examiner as well as members of the criminal investigation team who gathered evidence.

The police chief said the 78-year-old was found unconscious in the garden by a security guard at 5am and was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Investigation into the causes and circumstances of the man’s death are ongoing.

