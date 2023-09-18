September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainCyprus

Ulucay meets London’s Bexley mayor

By Tom Cleaver02
ulucay dourmoush
Ahmet Dourmoush [left] and Suleyman Ulucay [right]

Turkish Cypriot Famagusta mayor Suleyman Ulucay met with the mayor of the London Borough of Bexley, Ahmet Dourmoush on Monday.

The pair discussed the possibility of cooperation between the Famagusta municipality and the London Borough of Bexley regarding systemic information and municipal practices.

Ulucay thanked Dourmoush for his visit and said he believed “mant practices carried out in local governments in the United Kingdom would be an example for municipalities in the TRNC to follow”.

He added that he hopes for wider cooperation between the London Borough of Bexley and the Famagusta municipality.

Dourmoush expressed his “satisfaction” with the meeting and said he is “ready to help other municipalities”, adding that “collaborations which bring innovation to municipalities should continue”.

Related Posts

International photography exhibition returns to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Draft bill proposes ‘Right to be Forgotten’ for cancer survivors

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Circular Green’ electric bus services to launch in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Government training programme welcomes 110 young lawyers, aims for 250

Tom Cleaver

TC teachers threaten to refuse to teach in afternoons

Tom Cleaver

Strovolos municipality enhances circular economy efforts

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign