September 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for theft from Paphos supermarket

By Staff Reporter0198
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old woman for an investigated case of theft from a supermarket.

According the police, the case concerns a theft from a Kato Paphos supermarket last Friday at 5.30pm when security guards stopped the woman for a check as she was leaving.

Stolen cosmetics and other items were allegedly found in her possession.

Police determined the woman’s identity and age and she was arrested with a warrant. Subsequently, she was accused in writing and released.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Nine years of Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

We must upgrade our electricity grid

Dr Charles Ellinas

Foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey discuss Cyprus issue in New York

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nicosia Book Fest returns in October

Eleni Philippou

Today’s weather: Clear with afternoon clouds

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign