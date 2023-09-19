September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Larnaca municipality to introduce pay as you throw scheme

By Jonathan Shkurko02
feature theo main the purple bag pay as you throw system will be implemented islandwide in 2024
Aglianjia's Pay as you Throw bags

Larnaca municipality said on Tuesday it will introduce a Pay as You Throw waste management programme.

The announcement came as the municipality, which now encompasses Larnaca, Livadia and Oroklini, signed a contract for the preparation of a feasibility study for the establishment of a source separation and collection system for recyclable and organic waste.

“Following a tender process, the proposal of P. Nicolaides and Associates Ltd was approved,” the municipality said, adding that the company will now begin preparing the feasibility study.

The Pay As You Throw waste management programme was developed by the environmental department as part of the country’s compliance with EU directives, namely the Directive on Waste and the Directive on the Sanitary Landfill of Waste.

The pay-as-you-throw scheme, and the related obligations of all municipal authorities, will take full effect at the end of June 2024.

Pay-as-you-throw has already been implemented by Aglandjia municipality, which has reported a substantial reduction in waste volumes.

Related Posts

Cyprus tech sector wants to attract global giants — Ireland seen as blueprint

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rape suspects still awaiting court decision

Jonathan Shkurko

No decision on dropping Archbishop’s name day as school holiday

Jonathan Shkurko

Bus ticket prices in north Nicosia hit with 50 per cent increase

Tom Cleaver

Paphos marina delays ‘unreasonable’

Nick Theodoulou

‘If you want something in life, you must go for it’

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign