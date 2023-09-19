September 19, 2023

Man arrested for drugs, knife possession and assault against police

Staff Reporter01
Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man in Aradippou for a case of illegal supply and possession of drugs, carrying a knife, and assaulting a police officer, under investigation.

According to the police, shortly after midnight Larnaca police on motorised patrol, spotted a car stopped on the road and a person trying to start it. The man began to behave anxiously when he realised he was being approached.

Officers proceeded to physically detain the 35-year-old and conducted a search of his vehicle. During the search police found two knives, one a flip-knife that turns into a fixed 5.5cm long blade and the second, a folding knife opening to an 8 cm blade, Police additionally found cannabis weighing 0.45 grams and crystal methamphetamine weighing 0.1 grams.

The 35-year-old became enraged upon arrest and started to threaten and attack the police officers in his efforts to resist.

He managed to hit one police officer in the face and on various other parts of his body, as a result of which the officer sustained minor abrasions, cuts and bruises to his upper and lower limbs.

Police restrained the man while the injured policeman as well as the suspect were taken to Larnaca hospital where they received first aid and were discharged.

The man was then taken to the offices of the Larnaca Police Department where, following questioning, he admitted in writing to the offenses under investigation regarding the illegal drugs found in his possession. He was then released to appear in court at a later stage.

The 35-year-old is being investigated for unlawful supply of a Class A and B controlled drug by another person, unlawful possession of a Class A and B controlled drug, carrying a knife, assaulting a police officer, resisting lawful arrest, threatening violence and causing concern.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

 

