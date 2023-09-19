September 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Traditional statue in place ahead of Limassol wine festival

By Tom Cleaver03
Δήμος Λεμεσού – Τοποθέτηση βρακά
The statue in Limassol on Tuesday

A seven-metre statue of a winegrower was on Tuesday placed in its traditional spot in Limassol’s municipal garden ahead of the city’s 62nd Wine Festival, due to take place in October.

The statue is of a man in traditional Cypriot dress, including a waistcoat and the iconic baggy trousers known as a vrakas, holding a traditional wine jug in one hand and a bunch of grapes in the other.

Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said “the process of upgrading, improving, and modernising the Wine festival continues, always keeping the tradition of this great popular celebration.

“There are many innovative elements, many novelties, many new ideas, which I am sure people will enjoy this year as well,” he said.

He added that at this year’s festival events would be held around the city and in villages in the Limassol district, saying people “will feel that the festival is not only about the municipal garden, but extends throughout the city and the district and the whole of Cyprus”.

Thousands of visitors from across the island and abroad are set to attend the festival, with Nicolaides also saying that free bus transportation will be available, supported by the deputy ministry of tourism.

Full details of the festival are set to be released on Monday.

