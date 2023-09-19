September 19, 2023

Two new exhibitions opening in Nicosia and Limassol

Just before September ends, two more exhibitions will join the cultural agenda. The Closer to a Sustained Caress: Contemporary Readings of Printmaking exhibition will open at the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum Nicosia on Saturday. The group exhibition features work by seven invited artists who live and work in Cyprus alongside prints from the collection of Hambis Printmaking Museum, gathered over a long period of artists’ workshops, by exchanges between artists, donations and acquisitions.

The artists in this show (Evelyn Anastasiou, Panayiotis Andreou, Kyriaki Costa, Kyriacos Theocharous, Eleni Panayidou, Simone Philippou and Korallia Stergides) incorporate printmaking in their practice, each in their own way, to touch upon issues of locality and memory, human and more-than-human entanglements, love and sensuality. Running until March 15, a series of parallel events will also take place.

In Limassol, the ceramist Urania Varnava will host her solo exhibition Threads of Time, held at Morfi Gallery. It will open on September 29 and run until October 6. Inspired by nature and life, Varnava’s exhibition presents work inspired by the natural world, architectural elements of old or abandoned houses, such as doors and windows, and by the history of fashion through the ages.

 

Closer to a Sustained Caress: Contemporary Readings of Printmaking

Group exhibition. September 23-March 15. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. Opening: 7.30pm-11pm. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10am -2pm. Wednesday, Saturday: 10am -5pm. Tel: 22-496930

Threads of Time

Ceramic exhibition by Urania Varnava. September 29-October 6. Morfi Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Saturday – Sunday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-9pm. Tel: 99-345474

