September 20, 2023

New regulations approved for heated tobacco products

Amended regulations that provide for bans and warning labels for heated tobacco products with aromatic substances were approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Health Minister Popi Kanari said that through the new regulations, the National legislation is harmonised with European directives.

These products were excluded from the smoking control legislation, which was established in 2017. It was forbidden, she added, to place on the market conventional cigarettes and tobacco for roll-up cigarettes which contained aromatic substances in their ingredients.

“The amended regulations prohibit the placing on the market, in addition to conventional cigarettes and tobacco for rolling cigarettes, heated tobacco products that contain flavouring substances in any of their ingredients,” Kanari said.

The amendments, she added, also concern product labelling, with the new regulations including verbal labels, warnings about the harmful effects of smoking and heated tobacco products.

Finally, she clarified that the amendment does not concern vaping products that have liquid in them, but only the categories related to the device of heated tobacco products, in which cigarettes with aromatic substances are placed.

 

