September 20, 2023

Wanted man arrested at Paphos airport on parole

A wanted 36-year-old man arrested on Monday night at Paphos airport for an eight-year-old case of causing grievous bodily harm, was released with conditions on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man appeared before the Paphos District Court on Tuesday. The Paphos court ordered that the 36-year-old be released on condition, pending the completion of the court proceedings. 

The offense was committed in 2015 when the arrested man allegedly caused serious bodily harm to another person in Geroskipou.

Paphos CID continues the investigation.

