September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Israeli rape suspects to remain in custody until trial begins

By Tom Cleaver0382
Five Israeli nationals accused of raping a British tourist in Ayia Napa will remain in custody until their trial begins, the Famagusta District decided on Thursday.

The decision on whether the suspects, who are aged between 19 and 20, would remain in custody had been delayed for two consecutive days after the Famagusta district court was unable to come to a decision on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The alleged rape took place in a hotel in Ayia Napa on September 3, with a British tourist saying one of the five Israelis had “forcibly” taken her to his room after grabbing her hand while she was partying with friends around the hotel pool, before the other suspects entered the room and raped her.

Famagusta police say their investigation into the matter is ongoing. The trial is set to begin on October 5.

