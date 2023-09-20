September 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Israeli rape suspects remanded for another day

By Tom Cleaver00
famagusta district court
Famagusta District Court

The five Israeli nationals accused of raping a British woman in Ayia Napa earlier this month were remanded in custody for an extra day for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the Famagusta district court was unable to decide if they should remain in custody until their trial begins.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were accused of rape on September 3, with their trial set to begin on October 5.

The decision as to whether they would remain detained until the beginning of their trial was originally set to be made on Monday.

However, the court has twice in two days failed to come to a decision on the matter, on both occasions extending the five’s detention for an extra day.

 

Related Posts

Proposed law would ban face coverings at demos

Nick Theodoulou

Referees back in the game after ending strike

Tom Cleaver

Creation of planned Russian consular office in north unclear

Tom Cleaver

State’s housing policy ‘does not meet modern public needs’

Antigoni Pitta

Chlorakas incident suspects’ trial rescheduled for October 5

Antigoni Pitta

Foreign Minister Kombos meets counterparts from across the globe

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign