September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs say political interventions delayed Famagusta local development plan

By Staff Reporter00
glapsides beach cyprus (1)
File photo

The House interior committee heard on Thursday that the Famagusta local development plan has been consistently delayed due to “political interventions”.

Akel MP Yiannakis Gavriel stated that the Ayia Napa – Paralimni – Deryneia local plan has been pending since 2014.

He claimed that the delay in approving, implementing, and publishing the plan is due to political interventions.

The Akel MP stated that the plan is to now be published “by about October 30” and will then be handed over to another department for an environmental impact assessment by mid-January 2024. The House interior committee will meet again on January 11, 2024, to review the timetable.

Pressing the need for the matter to be resolved, Gavriel said that the area has been operating under the local plans from 2003.

That, he claimed, is leading to young people leaving the area.

Disy MP Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis said that they have been waiting 20 years for the matter to be resolved, with the current limbo leading to unfavorable developments.

Asked about changes to zoning permissions, he replied that urban planning must serve as a guide and development take place accordingly.

As to why there has been such a delay in finalising the local plans, he said “from time to time there are interventions” at the relevant councils which leads to a knock-on effect – causing major delays.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Political parties back President’s message to Erdogan at UN assembly

Nikolaos Prakas

Brawl at Nicosia prison contained by guards

Staff Reporter

Parliament passes bill to crack down on illegally modified cars

Staff Reporter

Paphos welcomes internationally renowned Vienna Mozart Orchestra

Eleni Philippou

Police and fire brigade sign memorandum of cooperation

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia introduces smart parking app

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign