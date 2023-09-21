September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North ports set to be privatised, ‘minister’ says

By Tom Cleaver069
erhan

Ports in the north are set to be privatised, according to ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli, reports on Thursday said.

Speaking to local television on Wednesday evening, he said the work to privatise ports was being accelerated by the ‘government’ and that this is the reason they have stopped spending money on their upkeep.

“No investment has been made [in the ports] because the Kyrenia and Famagusta ports will be privatised. We did not allocate them a budget. These two ports have come to the point of collapse due to a lack of maintenance and investment,” he said.

He added that the ports in Famagusta and Kyrenia need urgent repairs, which are estimated to cost between $5 million (€4.7 million) and $8 million (€7.5 million).

In addition, he said the ‘government’ plans to open other ports as Kyrenia and Famagusta ports are no longer able to expand.

“The ports in Famagusta and Kyrenia are in urban area and there is no possibility of expansion. We are considering Galateia as an alternative to the Famagusta port. Famagusta port will become exclusively a tourism port. The shipyard and cargo port will be moved to Galateia,” he said.

He added: “We think of Kyrenia port as purely a port for tourism. There will be no lorry transportation there. We will transfer lorry transportation to Karavostasi and Galateia, while we will also build a dock for cruise ships in Kyrenia.

“A port in Karavostasi will boost the TRNC economy. If we can use the land where the CMC mines were, there is a 2,000-acre plot of land there adjacent to the port. It will create tremendous wealth. We will build hotels and shopping malls and all kinds of other things in that place,” he said.

Related Posts

Auditor-general in rebuttal to AG over building letter leak

Jonathan Shkurko

State hospital employees threaten strike over Okypy delays on collective agreements

Jonathan Shkurko

Finance Minister reveals key features of 2024 state budget

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Christodoulides reiterates commitment to Cyprus solution

Iole Damaskinos

Limassol port manager working with local stakeholders on green energy solutions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Record 552 pieces of plastic found inside dead turtle at Alagadi

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign