Parliament passes bill to crack down on illegally modified cars

Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of clamping down on cars and other vehicles which have undergone unauthorised modifications, with the aim of reducing noise pollution.

The bill passed with 35 votes in favour and two abstentions, with the police now having the power to immobilise a car suspected of having undergone excessive modifications.

Greens MP Alexandra Attalidou welcomed the development but warned that it’s now up to the police to effectively enforce the law.

The proposal was submitted on behalf of Edek MP Elias Myrianthous and MP Kostis Efstathiou, with the latter saying that the problem had gotten completely out of hand.

He said that many such modified vehicles are adjusted simply so that they can make excessive noise.

Efstathiou explained that until the latest development police could only pursue the vehicle and then file a complaint for disturbance.

But the latest change makes it so that police can record the details of the car and later call in the owner for the vehicle to be inspected.

That, Efstathiou said, makes the process safer and more streamlined. If, upon inspection, modifications are confirmed then the owner will be required to return the car to its initial state.

He said that the proposal had initially been much stricter but was eventually watered down.

The MP concluded that “where there is noise, there is speed” and therefore fatal of very serious crashes.

Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides also welcomed the development, saying that such types of noise pollution disrupt the peace and agitates the public.

Attalides further stated that there has been little action taken on the matter, with the police previously responding to complaints by saying that they do not have the manpower to deal with such issues.

But the police will now be able to impound modified vehicles – mainly those causing noise pollution – and ensure that they are restored to their initial state.

She added that some areas are badly impacted by such vehicles and even some embassies complained over the matter.

Attalides concluded her statements by saying that there should also be consequences for the workshops or individuals who carry out such modifications.