September 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six banned from attending football matches

By Jonathan Shkurko00
nicosia district court
Nicosia district court

The Nicosia district court on Thursday issued bans from sports venues and financial guarantees to six individuals who were arrested on September 17 prior to the start of a football match between Apoel and Apollon in Nicosia.

According to a police statement, the bans prohibit the six individuals from entering sports or competition venues or attending sports events until the full conclusion of the case. The personal financial guarantees amount to €3,000 for five of them and €5,000 for a 27-year-old suspect.

The arrests occurred as fans of both teams gathered at GSP Stadium in Nicosia. Police inspections revealed that they were in possession of offensive weapons, explosive materials and small quantities of narcotics.

Related Posts

Central Asian nations warned to not accept north’s OTS observer status

Tom Cleaver

State fines 19 hotels thousands for not paying employees’ social insurance

Jonathan Shkurko

Israeli rape suspects to remain in custody until trial begins

Tom Cleaver

Police seize loaded pistol discovered in Limassol grave

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus’ national treasure trove

Paul Lambis

Larnaca and Nicosia on list of towns in Europe with notable castles

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign