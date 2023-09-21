Top Cryptos to buy if you missed the Bull market – Decentraland, Sui, and Pomerdoge

Are you a crypto investor who missed the last major bull market? Are you looking for which tokens to buy in September for more gains? Crypto experts have picked Decentraland (MANA), Sui (SUI), and Pomerdoge (POMD) as three tokens with bullish potential in September.

Summary:

Decentraland has hit a peak of $0.302229 recently.

There are now over 6 million active accounts on Sui.

Pomerdoge price has increased from $0.007 to $0.0165 in the past two months.

Decentraland (MANA) readies for major rally

Decentraland (MANA) is a decentralized virtual platform. It allows players to make and earn money from virtual assets. Those on this platform can buy land and other items in the metaverse with the Decentraland coin, MANA.

However, in 2023, Decentraland investors have suffered due to the increased bearish pressure. The crypto had a short-term increase in January but suffered after huge selling pressure. Afterward, the price of the Decentraland crypto dropped by more than half, and it kept declining.

Nevertheless, the MANA coin price has soared 8.7% in the past week from a low of $0.268070 to a peak of $0.302229. Decentraland price prediction shows that the token could reach $0.5 before the end of 2023.

Sui (SUI) Network boasts over 6M active users

Sui (SUI) is a Layer-1 blockchain and smart contract platform that makes crypto ownership private, secure, fast, and accessible to everyone. The Sui network was in the news after the Sui Foundation announced a new feature called zkLogin. The aim is to help onboard web2 users into web3.

Currently, its community members can access dApps with their Facebook and Google credentials using the zkLogin feature. On September 19th, Sui tweeted that there are now over 6,000,000 active users on the SUI network.

This shows the large adoption the blockchain has received despite the best market. Experts are bullish on the token and forecast a price surge to $0.462816 in September.

Pomerdoge (POMD), one of the top performing Cryptos in 2023

Pomerdoge (POMD) has stood out as a top-performing cryptocurrency in 2023, with a significant increase in its value. During the past two months, the price of the Pomerdoge token has increased from $0.007 to $0.0165.

Currently, the token is in Stage 2 of its presale, and it is now valued at $0.0165 per token. This achievement shows the high interest from investors and the broader crypto community. Notably, Pomerdoge’s main aim is to merge the advantages of meme coins with the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector. The team will launch several products to realize this vision.

These products include an engaging game called Pomergame, a marketplace for NFTs, and a battle arena called Pomerplace. Additionally, Pomerdoge is gearing up to unveil a limited collection of 7,777 NFTs. The team has announced the launch of its NFT minting program.

However, only those who have the POMD token can mint the NFTs at 0.2 ETH each. The POMD token has several uses and benefits to its holders within the ecosystem. You can use POMD tokens to trade in-game items on Pomerplace and stake them to get passive income.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more