September 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Loulles brings back a lesser-known gay reality

By Eleni Philippou099
Loulles is a play that touches on real gay stories and the Cypriot reality of past decades. The performance was first presented by Campos Culture and Arts this spring as part of theYard.Residency.23 and now, its newest edition will hold a premier in Nicosia within the Sessions x SPEL events.

Addressing homosexuality in Cyprus in the 1990s, before Pride and its decriminalisation, the play uses public discussions through the media and the personal narratives of gay men to present a reality that existed not so long ago. The play uses material from the CyBC archive, regarding the public discussion on homosexuality in Cyprus at the time, and also interviews from members of the gay community on the private lives lived in Nicosia and Limassol during the same period.

Loulles, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and supported by CyBC and ACCEPT Cyprus, will hold a series of performances this autumn. After its premiere in Nicosia on September 27 at Wherehaus 612, five more performances will follow in the capital and three more in Limassol. In Nicosia, audiences will be able to catch it on September 28 and 29 and October 4-6. In Limassol, the Xydadiko will host the performance later in the season, on November 14, 15 and 16.

“What safe spaces existed in Nicosia and Limassol? How did the gay community meet and fall in love? What has changed since? What needs to change still?” asks the play, encouraging audiences to reflect on today’s society and norms as well.

 

Loulles

Theatre performance on homosexuality in Cyprus in the 90s. September 27-29 and October 4-6. Wherehaus 612, Nicosia. November 14-16. Xydadiko, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. €5. Tel: 96-529346

