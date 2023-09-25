September 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for attempted murder

By Nick Theodoulou0300
The 31-year-old who was shot outside his Paphos house on Sunday morning is being treated in a serious condition in Nicosia general hospital, Paphos police said on Monday afternoon.

A 34-year-old has been arrested as the suspect and has been remanded for eight days, while the victim is now awake and able to speak.

Paphos police chief Michalis Nikolaou explained that the victim was shot twice with a hunting gun after returning from a night out at about 5:30am.

He was shot outside his house in Psathi, prompting others in the residence to rush outside. They then spotted the alleged perpetrator and managed to immobilise him, facilitating the 34-year-old’s arrest by police soon after.

 

