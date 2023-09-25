September 25, 2023

Minister ‘satisfied’ with anti-flood work in Limassol district

By Tom Cleaver049
ag min
Agriculture minister Petros Xenofontos in the area on Monday

Agriculture minister Petros Xenofontos expressed his satisfaction with the progress of anti-flood works being undertaken by communities impacted by the fire which took place in the Limassol district last month.

“On August 28, we had a big meeting in Apaisia together with the mukhtars and there we promised to carry out nine flood prevention projects in total,” he said speaking during a visit to the area on Monday.

“As we saw today, intense work is underway and we can say that we will deliver all nine projects by the end of September,” he said. The total cost of the project is €140,000.

He was accompanied by the ministry’s undersecretary Andreas Gregoriou and the water development department’s Limassol engineer Eliana Tofa.

He thanked the water development department and Tofa for their efforts, saying Tofa had “worked very efficiently and has completed this job adequately”.

He added that the main object of the works is to “limit the flow and reduce the speed of water so that there are no floods.”

“It is very important to be proactive and not reactive,” he said.

 

