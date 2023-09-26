New exhibitions added to island’s art scene

The end of September and the beginning of October will welcome a handful of new art exhibitions by artists of all ages and backgrounds. Coming up first in Nicosia is the exhibition GIRL by Marietta Mavrokordatou, which will run at Thkio Ppalies from Friday to November 5.
“The transition period between girlhood and womanhood labelled ‘coming of age’ is also a period of ‘coming to terms’,” say organisers, “with things being lost or things left forever undiscovered. In her third solo exhibition, Mavrokordatou delves into the inherent desire of searching for something lost, as an analogy of searching for oneself. Through a sequential approach to photography, where she interchanges the position of the protagonist to the director, she explores the space between the physical and the psychic projection of oneself; being both One and the Other.” The exhibition is curated by Thalia Spyridou and on the opening night, a performance will take place at 8pm.
Also opening on Friday is Corinne Fhima’s exhibition Eve Waiting For Love at The O Gallery, Larnaca. This will be the French artist’s first showcase in Cyprus and it will run until October 15. Eve is Fhima’s artistic alter ego, which, as she explains, aims to convey the expectations and contradictions of everyday life and the constant questioning of the meaning of life. She has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions in France, Israel, Germany and China among other places and was one of the awarded artists of Larnaca Biennale 2021.
On October 4, Gloria Gallery will present the sixth solo painting exhibition of artist Andreas Karousiou. Titled Koukles Vitrinas (Shop Window Dolls), the exhibition will last until the end of the month, and feature large-scale artworks on paper. Using colourful pencils and inks, the exhibited pieces touch on emotions, memories and psychological moods.
GIRL
Photography exhibition by Marietta Mavrokordatou. September 29 – November 5. Thkio Ppalies, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm. Wednesday – Friday: 5pm-8pm. [email protected]
EVE WAITING FOR LOVE
Solo exhibition by French artist Corinne Fhima. September 29 – October 15. The O Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night: 7.30pm-10pm. Wednesday-Saturday: 4pm-7.30pm. Sunday: 3pm-7pm. Tel: 99-659202. www.the-ogallery.com
Koukles Vitrinas
Painting exhibition by Andreas Karousiou. October 4-26. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605