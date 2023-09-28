September 28, 2023

Bank of Cyprus honoured at World’s Best Digital Banks awards

The Bank of Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it managed to secure five distinct awards at the World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2023, presented by the renowned international magazine Global Finance.

For the fifth consecutive year, the announcement explained, the Bank of Cyprus has been recognised for its outstanding performance in various categories, reaffirming its undeniable ability to meet the demands of modern competition and its customers.

The awards received by Bank of Cyprus include:

  • The Best Consumer Digital Bank in Cyprus for 2023
  • The Best Consumer Mobile Banking App in Cyprus for 2023
  • The Best in Consumer Lending in Cyprus for 2023
  • The Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in Cyprus for 2023
  • The Best Corporate Innovation and Transformation in Cyprus for 2023

These awards acknowledge the Bank of Cyprus as the top digital retail bank in Cyprus for 2023, recognise its Mobile Banking App as the best in the country, and commend its QuickLoans as the best consumer lending product.

Additionally, the bank was honoured for its excellence in corporate and institutional digital banking, as well as its corporate innovation and transformation through Jinius.

Demetris Nicolaou, Director of Digital Transformation at the Bank of Cyprus, expressed his appreciation for these accolades.

“These distinctions honour us and bring great joy, as they are a reward for the hard work of the Bank and its people, whose priority is to provide the best service to our customers,” he said.

“We not only do not rest but continue with the same zeal, through innovative approaches, to offer pioneering, upgraded digital experiences to our customers, whom we warmly thank for their trust,” he added.

The awards ceremony for the World’s Best Digital Banks Awards 2023, organised by Global Finance, is scheduled to take place on October 17 at the Banking Hall in London.

