September 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

Kazakhstan supports Cyprob resolution in line with UN charter

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko with President Christodoulides
Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko with President Christodoulides

Kazakhstan is in favour of finding a solution to the Cyprus issue in accordance with the charter of the UN and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, said the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, in a meeting with the Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE Council) and Special Representative of the Convention for the Fight against Corruption, Irene Charalambides.

Vassilenko met with Charalambides and other state officials on Thursday, as part of his visit to Cyprus.

Charalambides said that there is good cooperation between the Cypriot and Kazakh delegations within the framework of the OSCE as well as the desire for its further strengthening, while expressing the opinion that the OSCE must preserve its role as a platform for dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy without exclusion.

On his part, Vassilenko referred to the recent elections in Kazakhstan saying that they were a “turning point” that led to strengthening the government’s will to promote further reforms in the country. He said that the fight against corruption is a priority of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and presented some initiatives that are being promoted in this direction.

Vassilenko also met with the house foreign affairs committee, which included head and Disy MP Averof Neophytou and other members.

Neophytou noted the very good relations that have developed between Cyprus and Kazakhstan, since their diplomatic relations were established 31 years ago, and noted the possibilities offered for further strengthening cooperation at the parliamentary level.

Vassilenko also met with President Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

Related Posts

New boards for semi-governmental organisations to assume roles in 2024

Andria Kades

Greek Cypriot arrested in north for fake car insurance denied bail

Tom Cleaver

Tatar meets EU rapporteur on missing persons in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Auditor-general threatens government over Opap

Tom Cleaver

‘Widespread bird killings fuelled by low fines and lack of enforcement’

Andria Kades

Training exercises at Cyclops ‘of great importance’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign