A minute with Pantelitsa Theocharidou Handicraft creator and workshop teacher for children

Where do you live?

In Aglandjia with my husband.

What did you have for breakfast?

A mixture of almond milk with nuts, seeds, and fruit.

Describe your perfect day

The perfect day for me is the day that starts leisurely in the morning after 7-8 hours of sleep, and includes my morning meditation practice, healthy meals, busy in my workshop making new creations, busy with my granddaughter, in touch with nature, introspection, offering in every way and definitely soul touching with other people (especially with my own people). It is the day that I feel that I lived it, simply, but with consciousness and awareness of every moment…

Best book ever read?

Many books have touched me, such as Aeolian Land (Aioliki Gi) and Not Even My Name, which describe the Asia Minor disaster. They touched me because they reminded me of my own experiences during the Turkish invasion of 1974. I was also impressed by the books The Dawn Bearers and Conversation with God, which contributed to my spiritual development.

Best childhood memory?

To run and play carelessly in the orchards, in the green paradise of Karavas.

What is always in your fridge?

I always have fruit and vegetables.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Quality Greek and foreign music, which responds to the psychology of the moment I listen to it.

What’s your spirit animal?

I love cats, I have a great connection with them, since I was little. I identify with them, I feel them and I like the feeling of having them close to me, caressing them, taking care of them…

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of myself and my children, that despite the difficulties and adversities of life, we are still here, each on our own path, fighting our own beasts, in our personal development….

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

In the movie Vipassana (based on real events) I was impressed by the scene where after the application of the meditation method in a prison in India, the positive change observed in the behaviour of the prisoners was indescribable.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would like to be reunited, if only for a while, with my loved ones who have passed away and I miss them, I miss them very much…

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To my village, in my home, before 1974, during those carefree childhood years, with my beloved family… How I miss all this!!!!!!

What is your greatest fear?

The uncertain future of our Cyprus.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Dare, and you can do it.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

His rude behaviour.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would definitely like to spend them with my loved ones and I would definitely express my deepest feelings to them.