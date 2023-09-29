September 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko ‘satisfied’ with 2 per cent defence spending target

By Tom Cleaver02
DIKO, defence minister, giorgallas, defence budget
Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos with Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas

Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos on Friday expressed his “satisfaction” with the government’s defence spending target and with the progress being made to reach it.

The government has set a target of spending two per cent of its state budget on defence within this election cycle, and Papadopoulos expressed his belief that the correct steps are being made for this target to be achieved.

Speaking after a meeting with Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas, he said “from what we heard today, we are well on our way to achieving the next ambitious goal.”

He said he had discussed with Giorgallas issues related to the national guard, the defence ministry, and the country’s defence capabilities.

He added that his party will “help the defence ministry and the national guard in any way it can to play their crucial and decisive role.”

“The risks facing Cyprus are significant, obvious, and they are of course due to the expansionism and revisionism of Turkey, the aggressive behaviour it shows, especially recently, in our Exclusive economic zone, in the green line, in the area of Pyla, in Famagusta,

He added, “we will strengthen the role of the national guard and the defence ministry in any way we can, whether in parliament or any other way.”

The Cyprus Mail contacted the defence ministry for comment.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Stewart optimistic about appointment of UN envoy

Nikolaos Prakas

Over 200 public schools to launch afternoon sessions

Gina Agapiou

Interior ministry has ‘clear intention to proceed’ with affordable housing project

Tom Cleaver

Demetriou: ‘environment which encourages women’ in politics should be created

Tom Cleaver

New arrest in Limassol anti-migration riot case

Staff Reporter

Lakkotrypis assumes duties as consul of Kazakhstan in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign