Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

A taste of Spain
Seafood paella
400ml hot vegetable broth
1g saffron
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika
125g Carolina rice
50g white wine
1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
150g canned tomato (passata or finely chopped)
200g mixed seafood (shrimps, mussels, squid, cut)
4 large shrimps
8-10 mussels in shell,
8 cherry tomatoes cut in half for the garnish
1 tablespoon parsley or fresh coriander, for garnish
1 lemon cut into wedges, to serve
Prepare the broth with the saffron: In 400ml of water, add a vegetable stock cube along with the saffron and boil until the cube is dissolved.
Then, in a large frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and sauté the onion along with the salt until it caramelises slightly.
Add the garlic and keep sautéing.
After a minute add the paprika and rice and mix.
Then, add the wine carefully and stir until it evaporates.
Add the pepper, tomato, saffron stock and mixed seafood (200g). Stir again and lower the heat.
Cook the rice without stirring it.
Just before absorbing the liquids, add the shrimps and mussels on top of the rice and press with a spatula so that they sink slightly. Cover for 3 minutes or until the mussels open and the large shrimps are cooked.
Then remove the lid, turn up the heat and bake until the rice absorbs all its liquids.
Remove the pan from the heat and cover it with a clean kitchen cloth for 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with the herbs, cherry tomatoes, and serve with lemon cut into wedges.
Mauritanian Souvlaki ‘Pinchos Morunos’
For the marinade
500g chicken thigh cut for souvlaki
Juice and zest of half a lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 lemon cut into wedges, to serve
Thread the chicken onto skewers.
Marinate the chicken with all the ingredients of the recipe for at least two hours.
Place a grill pan over high heat until it gets very hot. Brush the surface with vegetable oil with a brush or paper.
Bake the skewers by turning them on all sides.
Serve with lemon cut into wedges.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/