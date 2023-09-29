September 29, 2023

Russian central bank extends curbs on transferring funds abroad

Russia’s central bank has extended restrictions on transferring funds abroad for another six months, the regulator said on Friday.

Until March 31, 2024, Russian citizens and non-residents from “friendly countries” will still be able to transfer no more than $1 million or its equivalent in other foreign currencies to any accounts in foreign banks within a month.

Russia considers countries that imposed sanctions against it as “unfriendly”.

