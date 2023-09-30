September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest for driving 188km/hr on highway

By Tom Cleaver01
A 23-year-old man was on Saturday clocked driving at 188 kilometres per hour on the highway between Limassol and Nicosia, police said.

His speed was recorded on the stretch of road near Kornos, where the speed limit is 100 kilometres per hour.


