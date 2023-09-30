September 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Luton see off lacklustre Everton to grab first Premier League win

By Reuters News Service00
premier league everton v luton town
Luton Town's Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown celebrate after the match

Two goals from set pieces gave Luton Town their first-ever Premier League victory as they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday, lifting the promoted Hatters out of the bottom three and piling on the misery for the Merseysiders.

Without a goal at home in the league so far this season, Everton started swiftly, with Dwight McNeil drilling an early volley just wide and Dominic Calvert-Lewin having a header comfortably saved minutes later.

Those misses set the tone for the game and the visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Ashley Young’s attempt to clear a corner was blocked into the net by Tom Lockyer.

Eight minutes later Everton were 2-0 as Luton scored their second from another set piece, with striker Carlton Morris steering home a free kick with a sumptuous half-volley eight minutes later.

Everton reduced the deficit in the 41st minute with their first league goal at home this season as Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home after a goal-mouth scramble, and it was allowed to stand after a long VAR check for offside.

Everton pressed on in the second half and Calvert-Lewin dragged a left-foot volley just wide of the far post in the 62nd minute, but a minute later Morris had the ball in the back of the net again for Luton, only to see the goal ruled out for offside.

In all the home side created 23 chances on goal, but only five of them were on target as Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski enjoyed perhaps his quietest game since his side were promoted back to the top flight.

Everton’s lack of scoring prowess allowed the visitors to hang on for a historic win that lifts them to 17th in the table on four points, one place behind Everton on goal difference.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Watkins hat-trick inspires Villa to rampant win over Brighton

Reuters News Service

Manchester United’s Antony to resume training, available for selection

Reuters News Service

Napoli say they never intended to offend Osimhen amid row

Reuters News Service

Vast crowds around first tee as Ryder Cup gets underway

Reuters News Service

Beyond the pitch: How football shapes cultures and communities

CM Guest Columnist

Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign