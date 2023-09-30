September 30, 2023

Photos of a bygone Cyprus go on show

By Eleni Philippou00
The work of photographer Edmond Torikian will take over the walls of CVAR Severis Foundation in Nicosia this October as a new exhibition opens. From October 2 to 17, a photographic showcase will run featuring the work of Torikian (1922-2006), who was a photographer and car engineer of Armenian descent. He was one of the founders of the Cyprus Photographic Society, which co-hosts this exhibition with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Culture.

“Torikian spent his life capturing moments of Cyprus,” say organisers. “His archive presents various aspects of the island from the 1950s to the 1970s, after which he left for Canada, where he spent the rest of his life. In Canada, he taught photography at Humber College. However, his deep connection with Cyprus endured, and he made occasional visits to the island.”

Alongside the exhibition, CVAR will also run other events in October, including its monthly Music Talks. Next month’s theme is ‘Tenors and contraltos, baritones and sopranos’ and an event will be hosted on October 13 at 6.30pm. Joining the event to share their insights will be curator of Stavrides Archive in Larnaca Iosif Hadjikyriacos, Emeritus Professor of Archaeology at the University of Cyprus Demetris Michaelides and President of The Costas & Rita Severis Foundation Costas Severis. The talk will be held in English and for free, inviting the public to connect with curiosity over music and wine.

 

Photography Exhibition

Images by Edmond Torikian. October 2-17. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm. Monday – Saturday: 9.30am-5pm. Tel: 22-300994

Music Talk

Talk with invited guests. October 13. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free. In English. Tel: 22-300994


