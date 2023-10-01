October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Independence Day should be a time for reflection

By CM Reader's View00
letters 1 grammata

I reside in Australia and have been trying to campaign to change the way that Australia observes its national day. Instead of it just being a celebration of Australia, I’m proposing that the morning be set aside for reflection and discussion of the mistakes that Australia has made over the years, and the afternoon a celebration of the positive things that Australia has done as a country.

I believe that this could be a model for how all countries observe their national days. All countries have made mistakes as well as had successes. This would be a more nuanced way of observing the national day and would be a form of insurance against repeating past mistakes. With Cyprus just about to celebrate Independence Day, I invite the Cypriot people to consider this idea for how this day is observed.

 

Adrian Dow, Sydney, Australia

 


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Azerbaijan’s use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh risks undermining key international norms

The Conversation

Shutdowns are a uniquely American drama − in the UK, it’s just not Parliament’s cup of tea

The Conversation

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Presidential surrender to whims of our real ruler

Patroclos

Our View: Time for Christodoulides to back words with actions

CM: Our View

Worsening management of Cyprus economy and delays in reforms

Les Manison

Our View: Union proposals risk worsening inflation spiral

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign