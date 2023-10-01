October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

The Greatest Fraud ever perpetrated

By CM Reader's View03
letters 1 grammata

On September 23 you reported that Britain recorded 4,500 heat related deaths in 2022. Why did you not report that Britain had 28,000 cold related deaths last winter? We both know why, don’t we? It doesn’t help the warming narrative, the Greatest Fraud ever perpetrated. Now that last year’s Nobel prize winning physicist, John Clauser, has exposed the fraud maybe it’s time to just ask a question, but I’m not holding my breath

Geoffrey Evans, Peyia


