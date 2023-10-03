October 3, 2023

Fork Food Market: two more events coming up in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou0121
This week, another Fork Food Market is taking place, bringing delicious flavours to Nicosia. Two events are happening this month and they will be the last ones for some time as the event transitions into a winter mood.

After a very successful and memorable event in September, the Fork Food team says they feel energised and pumped to move on to the next and two last events at the Municipal Gardens. On Fridays, October 6 and 13, food stands with tastes from all around the world will fill the park. This time, the event will start a little sooner to catch more daylight, at 6pm instead of 7pm.

“On the last event especially,” says Fork Food, “we are planning on partying hard so music will keep us company until even later – it was a good year and we deserve it! Despite certain challenges, like the closing of the big parking space across the road, we had a good run and we want to thank both, all of our loyal followers – who kept insisting and finding their way to the gardens – but also, all of the new people who found out about Fork Food Market and were curious enough to show up and see what we are all about! We loved every bit of it.”

The menu for this week’s event has not been published yet but usually, the organisers share which stands will participate a few days before the market happens. All details are posted on their Facebook page (@forkcy).

Fork Food Markets

Street food market with drinks and music. October 6 and 13. Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 6pm. Free. www.forkfoodmarket.com


