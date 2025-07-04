Police are investigating two officers following an incident two weeks ago, in which they were allegedly seen engaging in sexual acts in a field in Larnaca.

The incident led to public criticism of the police force. According to a report on Reporter, personal details of the officers were shared on social media after the event.

The police have confirmed that an internal investigation is underway and have divided it into three parts.

One part is a disciplinary investigation in Larnaca district into possible offences, including improper conduct, dereliction of duty and breach or neglect of duty.

A second part concerns the leak of the officers’ personal data online. This is also being investigated by an officer in Larnaca district.

A third part concerns possible criminal offences. This is being handled by the professional standards and inspections directorate. The directorate took over to avoid any conflicts of interest because officers in Larnaca may know the suspects.

The two officers are under investigation for suspected dereliction of duty and committing an indecent act. One of the two officers denies the allegations.

Both officers have been suspended.

Police have identified the person who filmed the video of the incident but have not taken action against this individual while investigations continue.

They have also seized the patrol vehicle filmed during the incident, which has been taken to police headquarters in Nicosia for DNA tests. The car is used by several officers.

Personal data protection commissioner Irene Nicolaidou Loizidou has launched an investigation into the leak of personal data and has requested information from the police.

Police confirmed that the vehicle involved belongs to the force. Initially, there was uncertainty about the vehicle’s ownership.

Police findings indicate that one of the officers was off duty at the time of the incident. The other may have picked him up before they went to the location where the video was recorded.